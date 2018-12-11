Take a look at this: Cop scales condo on fire to save kids

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

A New Jersey cop is being called a hero for scaling a building to save a family from a fire.

Officers responded to a condo building on fire in North Brunswick and quickly realized two people with children were trapped on a balcony.

The officer quickly began climbing up the side of the building. The officers then worked together to safely lower down the family members one by one.

No one was injured, but the building sustained heavy damage and all residents have been displaced.

Authorities suspect the fire may have been caused by a menorah candle.

A thief in Colorado was caught on a doorbell camera — stealing the doorbell camera.

Neighbors say several of the devices were stolen in their Denver-area neighborhood and police say they’ve taken at least 20 reports of stolen doorbell cameras this year.

Experts say doorbell cameras can be effective, but only as a first layer of security. They suggest backups like additional cameras, motion sensor lights, and a monitored system.

A pack of stray dogs got loose on the roadway and snarled traffic to a halt on a Phoenix freeway.

They wandered about for roughly ten minutes.

Troopers were able to safely herd the pack off of the highway and into a parking lot.

Two of the dogs ran off and bystanders helped gather the rest. They will remain with Animal Control until their owners are found.