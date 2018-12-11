× Warming trend underway; more sunshine too!

Patchy fog around this morning but it appears it should not be as thick as Monday morning’s rush hour! Along with less fog, temperatures are currently rising on a steady southwest breeze. The wind and its direction will be key today on our warming trend. With the steadier breeze, this will help move the fog out and keep cloud cover from developing (unlike Monday). This will result in plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and milder temperatures…marking one of the best of the week! Enjoy our first day above average in 9 days!

Clouds will be increasing tonight as a warm front moves in. This front could produce spotty areas of light freezing rain around sunrise, especially north of Indianapolis. Moisture seems limited and instability minimal, so chances will remain low. Another steady southwesterly breeze should help to keep our temperatures above the seasonal average but with more cloud cover on Wednesday.

Our greatest rain chances remain on Friday for the entire state with NO threat of wintry mix locally! The weekend’s forecast still is a coin toss, as models have not locked in on the exact track of our next rain-maker! My go-to model still has us dry for the weekend…look for a better, more accurate update by this time tomorrow!