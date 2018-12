2018 guide to holiday mall hours in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last minute shopping can be stressful, especially when trying to keep track of all the holiday store hours around town.

No worries — we’ve got you covered.

Check out our complete list of holiday mall hours around the area:

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/15: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/16: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/17 – 12/21: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/22: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/31, 1/1: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/15: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/16: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/17 – 12/20: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/21: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

12/22: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

12/23: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31, 1/1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/21, 12/22: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31, 1/1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/15: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/16: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/17 – 12/21: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/22: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/23: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/31: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1/1: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To check out “Santa December Hours” click here.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. & Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

12/26: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31, 1/1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/15: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/16: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/17 – 12/20: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/21: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

12/22: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

12/23: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/24, 12/26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/15: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/16: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

12/22: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/23: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

12/24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/26: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1/1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/12 – 12/15: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/16: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/17 – 12/22: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/31, 1/1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/17 – 12/22: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/23: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/26: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31, 1/1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday hours:

12/12, 12/13: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

12/14, 12/15, 12/17, 12/18: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

12/16: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.