Dry stretch ending; tracking fog along with rising rain chances

What a gorgeous and mild December afternoon we’ve had. I hope you had the chance to enjoy it because some changes are coming to the forecast. Luckily, we aren’t looking at a drastic change in temperatures. However, our dry stretch is coming to an end as rain chances are on the rise. Southwesterly winds are to be thanked for the warm, albeit windy, day. But those winds are also dragging moisture from the south with them.

By tomorrow afternoon, scattered showers will arrive in Central Indiana. It’s not a lot of rain and not everyone sees it. The bulk of this first round of rain mainly stays concentrated to our west and northern counties.

Better chances of rain arrives to finish out the week on Friday. However, tonight, we stay quiet and dry. Really, it’s going to be a great night to get out and enjoy some of the seasonal festivities.

Fog moves in overnight and could cause some tricky travel conditions, with areas of reduced visibility, for some during the Thursday morning commute. We may be cloudy with a few wet spots tomorrow, but temperatures stay on the mild side, still reaching the mid 40’s during the afternoon.