Former Brightwood students still left with many questions after sudden closure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many Brightwood College students are still left with questions after the school closed suddenly last week.

The school closed after its accreditation was pulled. Students have the option to transfer to other schools, but it’s easier said than done.

Former student Nicole Marshall is trying to stay strong about the college closing.

"I try to be a good example for my daughters. When you want something you go for it. This program has been hard because like I said I was working full time making nice money. I quit my job to do this program," Marshall said.

Her dream of becoming a licensed practical nurse came to a halt with the sudden closure. She had six months left in the program.

"People have like rearranged their whole lives for this program for them to snatch it away from us," Marshall explained.

She’s only found one school, Fortis, that’s willing to take some of her credits. Marshall said the college is only willing to take two or three classes.

Brightwood has provided a list of potential colleges to transfer to, but Marshall said more than likely she will have to start all over.

"I know it’s what I really want. I really want to go into nursing, when I took a break from it I missed it. Now it’s like okay, do you keep going? I got 3 kids. I don’t want to keep struggling with my kids because I’m not working full time," Marshall said.

Now she’s left with a decision: to keep struggling and go for the dream or not.

It’s a decision Marshall and thousands of others who attended schools under Education Corporation of America have to ask themselves.

"All the programs I’m looking into is two to four years. I cannot see putting myself in a position to struggle financially for two to four years again," Marshall said.

Marshall said a lot of the details are still unknown, but she’s going to try and remain positive.

Students who were on their fifth quarter of the program were able to test out and graduate with their LPN degree.