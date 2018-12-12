× Hamilton Southeastern approves redistricting plan that will move over 2,000 students

FISHERS, Ind. – Hamilton Southeastern Schools has approved a redistricting proposal that will move thousands of Fishers students next school year.

The district’s board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday night to pass the plan recommended by Superintendent Dr. Allen Bourff.

Under the plan, about 2,265 students between kindergarten and 8th grade will be sent to new schools in the fall.

The district says the changes were necessary to reach target building capacities, provide space for schools in area of growth and accommodate the opening of Southeastern Elementary School.

HSE asked for input from parents and the community during the three-month process that led to the board’s decision.

“Redistricting is never an easy process, and I want to thank everyone who took part for giving their valuable time and input,” Bourff said. “The plan accomplishes several goals by moving the fewest possible number of students. Most importantly, it balances our school enrollment and fills the new Southeastern Elementary, which opens in fall 2019.”

More information will be released after Winter Break regarding “grandfathering” for those students who qualify.

The district says it will be working closely with all families affected by redistricting to ensure a smooth transition. Details about open houses, school tours and other welcome events will be forthcoming.

Click here to review the redistricting plan and to explore school boundary lines using the MySchoolLocator tool.