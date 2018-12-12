× Holcomb says he was ‘mischaracterized’ on teacher pay hike

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s been “mischaracterized” when it comes to his plans for increasing teacher pay in the near future.

But the Republican is not offering a clear picture of when — or by how much — he wants to see their pay go up.

The issue roiled Legislatures in Kentucky, West Virginia and other states over the last year. Republicans controlling the Indiana Statehouse want to prevent the unrest from spreading here.

Holcomb said Wednesday he wants to address teacher pay in both the short and long term. But he’s otherwise been vague on specifics.

Republican legislative leaders say they want to do something during 2019′s legislative session.

Holcomb said last week he wanted a “methodical” plan that would delay a significant increase until 2021.