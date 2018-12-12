× Indiana couple sentenced in hit-and-run that killed 3, including 8-month-old

GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana couple has been sentenced in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and a man.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced 43-year-old Leonard Grosswiler on Wednesday to 15 years, with 10 years to be served in prison and the rest in community corrections and probation.

The Elkhart man had pleaded guilty in October to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

Forty-one-year-old Penelope Grosswiler was sentenced to 2 1/2 years, with six months suspended on probation, after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

Authorities say Leonard Grosswiler was driving in August 2017 when his vehicle struck five pedestrians in Elkhart , killing 8-month-old Dolly Thomas, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott.

Authorities initially believed Penelope Grosswiler was driving.