× Indianapolis parole agents find guns, drugs and cash in east side house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A recently failed drug screen led agents with the Indianapolis Parole Division to a cache of guns and drugs at a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Eric Vanatti, Senior State Parole Agent with the Indianapolis Parole District, says 21-year-old R’Reale McMahan failed a drug screening at a regularly scheduled meeting with her parole agent on Monday.

“And as a part of our procedure, we decided to go to the house and do a compliance check,” Vanatti said.

When agents entered the house in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, they say they found several pounds of marijuana, more than $10,000 in cash, two handguns, an AK-47 and an AR-15. Investigators determined the AR-15 had been stolen during a home burglary in October 2017 in the 10400 block of Bellefontaine Street, in southern Hamilton County.

“I don’t know the intention of the guns, the firearms found,” Vanatti said. “But I do know that one less firearm off the streets of Indianapolis is quite possibly a life saved.”

Metropolitan police also arrested 23-year-old Tioni Burnett at the home on Boehning Street. He was brought in on preliminary charges related to drug dealing, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

In the last 18 months, Vanatti says Indianapolis parole agents have confiscated 208 guns from people on parole, who are supposed to be turning their lives away from criminal activity.

“That is a large number of guns,” he said. “And we’re continuing to find more and more guns as time goes on.”

“There are those people that want to stay in the life that they know,” Vanatti said.

R’Reale McMahan has been in trouble with police since she was a juvenile. Prior convictions include armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and cocaine possession. She was on parole for the conspiracy charge.

Vanatti says it’s frustrating for agents to see parolees continue to break the law after spending time and effort to find them employment, address substance abuse issues and mental health problems.

“We’re trying, we’re putting everything we can into them to succeed,” Vanatti said. “That’s what we want, them to succeed. And when something like this happens, it’s very disheartening.”