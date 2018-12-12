× Lafayette fisherman in critical condition after falling through frozen pond

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Two Lafayette men fell through a frozen pond while ice fishing Wednesday.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene near the 2570 block West of 750 North shortly before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned one of the men, a 45-year-old, made it out of the water and went to a nearby home to get help. The second man, a 63-year-old, was trapped under the water.

The sheriff’s office says members of a water rescue team were called to the scene and were able to remove the man from the icy pond. He was then transported to IU Arnett Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe the men didn’t have personal flotation devices with them at the time of the incident.