Milder pattern in place; shower chances on the rise!

Cloudy skies have returned overnight with the arrival of a warm front. This warm front is not producing any rain at this time and it appears that most of the day we should remain dry, as was the forecast! Roads look great and temperatures running 15° warmer out-the-door.

Through the afternoon, clouds will be heavy in spots, but I still feel some peeks of sunshine will work in. This should make for another fairly nice and mild day with temperatures above the seasonal average of 40°. It will turn a touch breezy, though, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Expect more clouds around on Thursday, as rain chances slowly increase through the afternoon and into the evening from the south to the north. Most rain should not arrive in Indianapolis until after 5 p.m. or after sunset.

A greater chance of rainfall remains Friday and into early Saturday, with the highest totals remaining south of I-70! This will knock our temperatures down a touch but still above the seasonal average. NO SNOW in the forecast! So far, only .9" of snow has fallen in downtown (1.9" below the seasonal average). Mild weather holds for next week, too!