× Ohio Senate approves ‘heartbeat bill’ abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate has approved a highly restrictive anti-abortion bill despite indications it has little chance of passage this year.

The GOP-controlled Senate by an 18-13 vote Wednesday passed the measure banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually within a few weeks of conception.

The legislation must return to the House for agreement with changes made by the Senate in committee.

Outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has promised to veto the bill as he did with a similar measure in 2016.

Ohio Right to Life, the state’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, remains neutral on the bill due to concerns over its constitutionality.

Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, who takes office in January, has said he would sign such a bill if it crossed his desk.