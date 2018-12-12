Oladipo starting against Milwaukee after missing 11 games

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 07: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo’s 11-game absence from the Pacers is over. Head coach Nate McMillan says #4 will start Wednesday night against Milwaukee.
Oladipo practiced Tuesday afternoon at the St. Vincent Center, taking part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. The Pacers are 7-4 without the Indiana University product. Indiana has won four straight games ahead of their battle against the Milwaukee Bucks, who owns the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-8.
Head coach Nate McMillan said he will be on a minutes restriction. The 26-year-old has been battling a knee pain since early November. Oladipo was averaging 21.4 points per game this season prior to the injury.