Oladipo starting against Milwaukee after missing 11 games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo’s 11-game absence from the Pacers is over. Head coach Nate McMillan says #4 will start Wednesday night against Milwaukee.

Oladipo practiced Tuesday afternoon at the St. Vincent Center, taking part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. The Pacers are 7-4 without the Indiana University product. Indiana has won four straight games ahead of their battle against the Milwaukee Bucks, who owns the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-8.

Head coach Nate McMillan said he will be on a minutes restriction. The 26-year-old has been battling a knee pain since early November. Oladipo was averaging 21.4 points per game this season prior to the injury.