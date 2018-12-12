× Pacers beat Bucks 113-97 as Oladipo returns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo made a triumphant return to the Pacers lineup, as Indiana rolled past division-leader Milwaukee at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 113-97.

The All-Star, who missed the last eleven games with a sore knee that also put him out for eight games last season, was back in the starting five, and hit his first shot on the way to a 12-point, 10 rebound performance.

“You appreciate things more when they’re kind of taken from you,” said Oladipo after the Pacers season-high 5th straight victory. “I love this game, I love playing here, I miss playing with my teammates, Just happy I can complete at a high level.”

No doubt the team got a boost with their leader back on the floor, with six Pacers scoring in double figures led by Thaddeus Young’s season high 25 points to go with his eleven rebounds. Young also held the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season low 12 points.

Indiana’s lead reached 21, Milwaukee shaved it to eight, but Myles Turner, in a groove hit a late three pointer to put the game out of reach, Turner finished with 23 points. Indiana moves to 18-10 ahead of a Friday contest with the 76ers in Philadelphia.