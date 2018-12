Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVILLE, Ind. – Porch pirates are a serious problem, especially during the holidays, but the package thieves may not always be human.

A homeowner in Danville caught a culprit red handed, or actually pawed, last Friday.

Footage from a Ring surveillance camera shows a young dog going up to the front door, picking up a package in her mouth and just walking off with it.

The person who posted the video says the pooch belongs to their neighbor.