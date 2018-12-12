× Scotty’s Brewhouse files for bankruptcy; 4 locations to close

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis-based Scotty’s Brewhouse and Scotty’s Thr3E Wise Men Brewing Company have filed for bankruptcy.

According to court documents filed with the Southern District of Indiana on Dec. 11, the business is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. That’s also known as “reorganization” bankruptcy that allows a company to stay afloat while trying to pay off creditors.

The documents are signed by Berekk Blackwell, who’s listed as the company’s executive manager. Blackwell is also listed as the vice president of Due North Holdings LLC, the company that bought Scotty’s Holdings in 2016 with plans to expand the brand.

The petition for bankruptcy listed several Scotty’s Brewhouse locations, Scotty’s Thr3E Wise Men Brewing Company and A Pots & Pans Production. The company is represented in bankruptcy proceedings by the law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP.

The filing names Huntington National Bank of Columbus, Ohio, and Rewards Network Establishment Services Inc. of Chicago, Illinois, as secured creditors. Unsecured creditors include zGrowth Partners LLC of Clinton Township, Michigan; Due North Holdings LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona; and the Indiana secretary of state.

Four locations will close by the end of the year, but the company didn’t say which ones.

“The process we have initiated today will allow us the opportunity to emerge stronger and better position the Company for growth. We will close locations that are not profitable by the end of this year,” said Chris Martin, Brand President of Scotty’s Brewhouse. “Additionally, the company moving forward will focus its efforts on growing the brand through franchising as well as management agreements. These actions will allow us to provide better service to our guests and strategically expand with new locations in the future.”

Scotty’s Brewhouse has several locations around Indiana, including Indianapolis, Bloomington, Muncie, Carmel and Fort Wayne. It also has out-of-state restaurants in Illinois, Ohio, Texas and Missouri, according to its website.