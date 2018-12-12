× Water main break closes part of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some downtown Indianapolis streets are blocked due to a water main that’s flooded the area and caused pavement to buckle.

It happened on Massachusetts Avenue Wednesday morning. According to Citizens Energy, the 20” water main will likely take “several hours” to fix.

The road is currently blocked between Delaware and Alabama streets. Crews have arrived at the scene to make repairs.

A Citizens spokesman said the main was installed in 1875.