2 men arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing former Colts player’s car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men were arrested last Friday after police say they stole a former Indianapolis Colts player’s car and then crashed it.

Metropolitan police believe 21-year-old Jordan Walker and 22-year-old Tristan Barnett took off with Chukie Nwokorie’s 2014 Cadillac as he went inside Broad Ripple’s Landsharks to retrieve property he left inside.

When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., the former defensive end told them he left his keys in the vehicle and the doors unlocked.

As officers were filing a stolen vehicle report, dispatch said Butler police had found the car wrecked at a construction site at 52nd and Sunset Ave.

When officers responded to the crash, Butler police said they found Walker and Barnett across the street with apparent injuries from the wreck.

Police say they found a wallet belonging to Barnett while searching the stolen vehicle.

Walker and Barnett were taken into custody and then transported to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated. They’re both being charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony.