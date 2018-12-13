× BREAKING: IFD battling 3-alarm building fire on city’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 100 firefighters are on the scene of a massive multiple building fire on the city’s near southwest side. Bitter temperatures and significant water from fire hoses is creating a slick environment for emergency crews.

There are no reported injuries from the blaze that broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of S. Harris Ave.

Multiple loud booms could be heard coming from inside one of the structures. Only one occupant was inside when the fire broke out. He evacuated safely, according to the Indianapolis Fire Dept.

A second and then third alarm was called, indicating the significance of the blaze. Firefighters are working from a defensive posture, meaning their primary effort is the contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

At least two walls have collapsed, and fire command has ordered a large perimeter area to be evacuated for safety reasons. There have also been reports of difficulties with water pressure, and IFD says it is working with Citizens Energey to boost water pressure to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.