BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving two semis has closed multiple lanes of northbound I-65 in Boone County.

The sheriff’s office says emergency services are headed to the scene, which is near the 133 mile marker, west of Whitestown. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported in the collision, but officers say fuel has spilled on the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.