Family honors murdered girl and her uncle by paying off thousands in medical bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A central Indiana family hit with tragedy is giving back to pay off thousands of dollars in medical debt.

In 2011, Kyleigh and Jeremy Crane were both fatally shot in their Cumberland home.

On this seven-year anniversary, their family is choosing to help Hoosiers suffering from medical debt.

"Your biggest fear is that they’ll be forgotten," said Cathy Crane, mother to Jeremy and Grandmother to Kyleigh. She said the family keeps their memory alive by giving back.

"We do several charities rides during the years that have to do with children in need," she said. “We have supported Little Angel Gowns. We have supported seniors at Warren Central that have gone to college.”

So when they saw how FOX59 was helping pay off nearly $1.5 million dollars of medical debt for Central Indiana families, they wanted to pitch in.

"We're going to donate $100 in Kyleigh and Jeremy’s name. And hopefully that will take someone’s medical debt away.”

That $100 donation will turn into $10,000 of medical debt paid off.

How?

FOX59 teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit that takes your donations and buys up debt in the secondary debt market for pennies on the dollar. Even a small donation goes a long way.

"Maybe that family can have a Christmas. Maybe they can buy their child a gift, or a new house, a car. Something that will help them better their lives with," said Cathy.

She's also hoping others will step up, because she knows what it feels like when strangers step in to help.

"Our family still gets continued prayers from several people," she explained. "I really would encourage people to give. Even if it’s just $5, it’s something that will help someone in the long run.”

Here’s how you can sign up to make a donation to RIP Medical Debt:

CLICK HERE to simply fill out the donation form and hit Enter Payment. A secure dialog box will appear for you to provide credit card information.

RIP Medical Debt is the organization collecting donations, identifying those in need, and forgiving the debt. FOX59 is not collecting or receiving any information provided, it all goes directly to the charity.