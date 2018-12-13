Howard County officer catches meteor shower on dash cam

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – An officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department caught a glimpse of the Geminid meteor shower on Wednesday.

Cpl. Chris Cramer was out on patrol on SR 22 near 600 E. shortly before midnight when his dash camera captured a meteor cross the night sky.

The shower will peak at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and the most meteors will be visible in North America in the hours before sunrise on Friday, according to Sky & Telescope.

Unfortunately, the rainy weather and overcast skies may prevent Hoosiers from spotting the “shooting stars.”

NASA says this is the last and the strongest meteor shower of the year.