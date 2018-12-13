× Authorities believe bomb threats across the country, including central Indiana, are part of hoax

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Multiple bomb threats were made across the United States Thursday, including several in central Indiana.

Businesses, schools and news stations were among those who received the threat. WNDU in South Bend received a threat and their building was evacuated. Threats were also reported in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, New Orleans and Oklahoma City among others.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending Bitcoin and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

The FBI issued this statement:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Local law enforcement in central Indiana are aware of the threats. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they received 10 bomb threats by 3 p.m. The Muncie YMCA says they received a threat as well. Their building was cleared by police and is now operating as normal.

Officials say as always, if you see something suspicious, call 911 to report it.

Threats in Chicago are part of a similar pattern being made nationwide. #ChicagoPolice are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago pic.twitter.com/9Bo8K5tADd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 13, 2018