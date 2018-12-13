Painting Christmas Cookies with Kylee’s Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Holiday Cut-Out Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 3 cups flour (360 grams)
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 sticks Challenge butter, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar (198 grams)
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
For the icing
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 5 tablespoons whole milk
- 5 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 ½ teaspoons almond extract
Directions
For the cookies
- Mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream the butter for one minute; ad the sugar and beat on high speed until light and fluffy.
- Scrape down sides of bowl as needed and add egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Beat until combined.
- Add dry mixture to bowl and beat on low until just combined.
- Lay a piece of parchment paper on your counter top, place dough on paper, and then put another piece of parchment paper on top of dough.
- Use a rolling pin to gently roll out the dough between the two sheets of parchment paper.
- Once dough is about 1/3-inch thickness stick it in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes.
- After cookie dough is chilled, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Use cookie cutter to cut out shapes and transfer to baking sheet.
- Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges of cookies just barely turn golden.
- Repeat with remaining dough; cool completely before frosting.
For the icing
- Sift the powdered sugar into bowl.
- Add the milk and whisk until it’s smooth.
- Add the corn syrup and almond extract and continue whisking until it’s pourable consistency
- Using a squeeze bottle or a pastry bag, cover the top surface of the cookie, and let dry before painting.
To paint plaid
- Paint a cross
- Add a line above and below the cross and to the right and left.
- Add one or two little lines in between each of those thick lines.