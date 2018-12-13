Painting Christmas Cookies with Kylee’s Kitchen

Posted 1:39 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:41AM, December 13, 2018

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Holiday Cut-Out Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

For the cookies

  • 3 cups flour (360 grams)
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 sticks Challenge butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup granulated sugar (198 grams)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract

For the icing

  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 5 tablespoons whole milk
  • 5 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 1 ½ teaspoons almond extract

Directions

For the cookies

  1. Mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, cream the butter for one minute; ad the sugar and beat on high speed until light and fluffy.
  3. Scrape down sides of bowl as needed and add egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Beat until combined.
  4. Add dry mixture to bowl and beat on low until just combined.
  5. Lay a piece of parchment paper on your counter top, place dough on paper, and then put another piece of parchment paper on top of dough.
  6. Use a rolling pin to gently roll out the dough between the two sheets of parchment paper.
  7. Once dough is about 1/3-inch thickness stick it in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes.
  8. After cookie dough is chilled, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  9. Use cookie cutter to cut out shapes and transfer to baking sheet.
  10. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges of cookies just barely turn golden.
  11. Repeat with remaining dough; cool completely before frosting.

For the icing

  1. Sift the powdered sugar into bowl.
  2. Add the milk and whisk until it’s smooth.
  3. Add the corn syrup and almond extract and continue whisking until it’s pourable consistency
  4. Using a squeeze bottle or a pastry bag, cover the top surface of the cookie, and let dry before painting.

To paint plaid

  1. Paint a cross
  2. Add a line above and below the cross and to the right and left.
  3. Add one or two little lines in between each of those thick lines.