Rain chances on the rise, as temperatures remain seasonal!

Clouds are increasing, but the dry pattern is holding for now! Roads look good and the morning rush hour should be fairly uneventful. Any sunshine for the day will come early and likely be EXTREMELY limited. Clouds will continue to thicken through the day, while temperatures slowly climb into the middle 40s. Rain chances should begin to arrive around 3 p.m. and fall off and on through the evening and overnight.

More clouds and rain chances through your day on Friday, while temperatures remain in the 40s–making it cool but still above the seasonal average. I do still expect some dry time on Friday, as rains remain fairly scattered. A greater push of rain will arrive Friday night and into Saturday. It appears the rain could now hang longer into Saturday, so a half-and-half weekend ahead, as Sunday still stays dry.

Models are having a difficult time with the rainfall potential from tonight through Saturday. We certainly are expecting rainfall, but these amounts seem a bit high, I expect under 1″ for most locations with only isolated cities exceeding an inch of better.