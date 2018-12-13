× State police confirm teenage suspect dead after shooting at Richmond middle school

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person died in a shooting at a middle school in Richmond Thursday morning.

The district said there “has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the building is secure.”

The school is located at 222 NW 7th St. in Richmond. Jeff Lane of Richmond radio station Kicks 96 initially reported one person was dead and that students were safe. Lane said Dennis students were loaded onto buses so they could be moved to Richmond High School.

The district said students are being accounted for; once they are, they’ll be reunited with their parents. Parents must report to Civic Hall to pick up their children.

Indiana State Police later confirmed a teenage suspect died. No other students were reported to be hurt, ISP said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Richmond Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, Lane reported. Reid Health trauma services was also at the scene in case the shooting turned into a “mass casualty” situation.

The district tweeted earlier that all RCS buildings were on lockdown.

