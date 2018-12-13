Take a look at this: 102-year-old woman skydives for charity

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

A 102-year-old Australian woman may have broken a skydiving world record and she did it while jumping for charity.

Irene O’Shea first skydived on her 100th birthday, and has been jumping every year since.

This was the second year she was skydiving to raise awareness for motor neuron disease which claimed her daughter’s life 10 years ago.

She’s raised nearly $10 thousand dollars in total to benefit research for the disease.

At 102, this year’s tandem jump may end up making O’Shea the world’s oldest female skydiver.

Her feat is currently under review with Guinness World Records.

—

If you’re going to play Santa Claus, you need to know how to make a great entrance.

A debut for this Santa in Cape Town, South Africa definitely made a big splash.

He was making a shore-side visit for the National Sea Rescue Institute when this happened he fell face-first into the water.

—

In California, a man was found stuck in a chimney-like grease vent so cramped it would make Santa nervous.

Authorities say the would-be burglar got stuck after climbing into the roof-top vent.

He was in there for two days, until someone heard him yelling for help.

Firefighters were able to extricate the grease-covered man after taking out the hood and duct system.

He’s now in custody and presumably on the “naughty list”.