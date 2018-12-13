× Tracking a string of rainy days

We’re setup for a string of rainy days, now underway. Rain moving in today brought damp and dreary conditions across Central Indiana by the late afternoon. Through now and the first half of the weekend, rainfall totals will likely range from 1/4″ to 1″ across our area. Most of that rain concentrated in our southern counties.

This evening, plan on a damp/wet evening. On and off showers will linger in the area along with misty conditions.

Better chances for rain arrive tomorrow. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning but it’s the afternoon and evening hours when rain chances start to ramp up. Scattered showers will impact the evening commute for many, mainly near and south of I-70. Rain will continue to push north through the evening hours on Friday, and will become more steady overnight.

Luckily, the rain isn’t going to put too much of a damper on our more mild temperatures. Reaching the upper 40’s again by tomorrow afternoon.

Looking ahead, the 8-14 outlook, taking us through Christmas day, showing the probability of temperatures staying above average. However, some models suggesting that we could get a few shots of some colder air in there. We’ll continue to monitor as we get closer.

For this week, really not too bad. We just need to get through the next couple of wet days. The second half of the weekend is looking fantastic. Dry, some sunshine and still mild. Those conditions will persist into late next week before we shake things up again and bring back the chance for rain.