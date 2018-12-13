YouJustMethedUpBro: Police bust person on house arrest, seize methamphetamine, $9,000 in cash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A tip from the community led to an arrest and the seizure of drugs, a gun and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the IMPD East District FLEX Team and Marion County Community Corrections agents conducted a home visit this week on a person who was already under house arrest at a home near 21st Street and Arlington.

IMPD said someone from the community gave them a tip that the individual was involved in criminal activity. Officers observed signs of drug activity and received consent to search the home.

They found more than a pound of methamphetamine, 90 grams of heroin/fentanyl, cutting agents, 4.5 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and $9,000 in cash.

Police arrested the individual, who is being prosecuted at the state level and could face federal prosecution.

When posting about the arrest on its Facebook page, IMPD loaded up the post with several hashtags, including #YouJustMethedUpBro, #YouWereAlreadyOnHouseArrest and #HashTagsOnTopOfHashTagsJustBecause.