11 FREE Indy-area attractions to check out before New Year’s!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get into the holiday spirit. In fact, you don’t have to pay a dime!
Check out some of the top FREE holiday attractions happening around central Indiana this winter:
St. John’s Christkindl Village
Dec. 14: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.
Dec. 15: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 16: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
-Artisan Market
-Live Animal Nativity
-Activities for kids
-Alpine slide
-German foods, beer and gluhweigh garden
-Music
Dec. 15 & Dec. 22: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
-Meet Santa’s reindeer at Clay Terrace
Dec. 23: 5:30 p.m.
-Ride 20 miles from 6500 Monon Trail to Irvington as a group
-Check out the Irvington luminaries before returning to Broad Ripple
Children’s Museum’s Free Christmas Eve
Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
-Race down the Yule Slide, join an indoor snowball fight, or go sock-skating
-See “The Snow Queen” in Lilly Theater
-Visit Santa
Reynolds Farm Equipment John Deere Christmas Lights Display
Continues through Jan. 1
-Enjoy a free holiday lights display in Fishers and visit with Santa
Dec. 14, Dec. 21: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
-Enjoy sleigh rides every Friday night
Dec. 15: 12 – 10 p.m.
– Experience dozens of vendors
-Listen to music inside Square Cat
-Visit with Santa
Dec. 15: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
-Pictures with Rowdie Claus
-Holiday crafts
-Snacks and hot chocolate
-Explore holiday lights display
Winter Solstice Celebration Parade of Lights
Dec. 21: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
-Experience a 1.25 mile walk on the Pennsy Trail in Irvington
-Enjoy warm treats
St. Joan of Arc Christmas Concert
Dec. 21: 7 – 8 p.m.
-Music provided by Vox Sacra and the Archdiocesan Youth Choir
Dec. 15, Dec. 22: 2 – 9 p.m.
-Ride the Carmel Holiday Trolley
-Shop unique, local boutiques and galleries