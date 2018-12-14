11 FREE Indy-area attractions to check out before New Year’s!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get into the holiday spirit. In fact, you don’t have to pay a dime!

Check out some of the top FREE holiday attractions happening around central Indiana this winter:

St. John’s Christkindl Village

Dec. 14: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.

Dec. 15: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

-Artisan Market

-Live Animal Nativity

-Activities for kids

-Alpine slide

-German foods, beer and gluhweigh garden

-Music

Reindeer Meet and Greets

Dec. 15 & Dec. 22: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

-Meet Santa’s reindeer at Clay Terrace

22nd Annual Luminary Ride

Dec. 23: 5:30 p.m.

-Ride 20 miles from 6500 Monon Trail to Irvington as a group

-Check out the Irvington luminaries before returning to Broad Ripple

Children’s Museum’s Free Christmas Eve

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Race down the Yule Slide, join an indoor snowball fight, or go sock-skating

-See “The Snow Queen” in Lilly Theater

-Visit Santa

Reynolds Farm Equipment John Deere Christmas Lights Display

Continues through Jan. 1

-Enjoy a free holiday lights display in Fishers and visit with Santa

Sleigh rides at Clay Terrace

Dec. 14, Dec. 21: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

-Enjoy sleigh rides every Friday night

Square Cat Christmas Market

Dec. 15: 12 – 10 p.m.

– Experience dozens of vendors

-Listen to music inside Square Cat

-Visit with Santa

Rowdie Claus

Dec. 15: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

-Pictures with Rowdie Claus

-Holiday crafts

-Snacks and hot chocolate

-Explore holiday lights display

Winter Solstice Celebration Parade of Lights

Dec. 21: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

-Experience a 1.25 mile walk on the Pennsy Trail in Irvington

-Enjoy warm treats

St. Joan of Arc Christmas Concert

Dec. 21: 7 – 8 p.m.

-Music provided by Vox Sacra and the Archdiocesan Youth Choir

Carmel Holiday Trolley

Dec. 15, Dec. 22: 2 – 9 p.m.

-Ride the Carmel Holiday Trolley

-Shop unique, local boutiques and galleries