× Suspect’s mother made initial 911 call that alerted police to Richmond school shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. – Indiana State Police have revealed that the mother of the Richmond school shooting suspect made the initial 911 call that alerted authorities of the imminent danger Thursday.

When officers responded to Dennis Intermediate School, police say they confronted the 14-year-old shooter before he ran inside and they started exchanging gunfire.

The teen ended up dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting out the glass of a locked door, according to police. No other students were hurt during the incident.

Richmond Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Terrill said Friday the teachers and students did everything they’d been trained to do in this kind of situation.

“The necessity for our teachers to feel like they can put a building on lockdown,” said Terrill. “That’s what took place in this situation – a teacher made a call and determined that was the best plan of action was and we went forward with that and that saved lives.”

The middle school was closed on Friday and classes will also be canceled Monday, but all other area schools will remain open.

Terrill said the district’s attendance was lower than normal Friday, but didn’t have any exact numbers. School officials said in a tweet they understand if parents of children at the other schools would prefer to keep their child at home.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.