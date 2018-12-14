× 2 arrests made after woman abducted, severely beaten in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police arrested two people in connection with an alleged abduction and attempted murder.

The investigation started on June 13 when police heard of a woman who had been found in a wooded area near the 8400 block of Grant City Road in Knightstown. She had been severely beaten and left along the side of the road in a ditch for nearly 24 hours before someone heard her screaming. She was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the woman had dropped her children off at a daycare in Indianapolis on June 12. Police were called after she failed to pick up the children later that day. A missing person report was then filed.

Christopher Williams, 34, and Jonathan O’Connor, 34, are accused of abducting the woman and then driving her to Henry County, where she was beaten and dumped near the 8400 block of Grant City Road in Knightstown.

Williams faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, criminal confinement and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. O’Connor was arrested for criminal confinement.

The victim continues to recover from her serious injuries and police say the investigation is ongoing.