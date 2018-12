MONROVIA, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Monrovia.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Robert Downey, the sheriff’s department received a call about the fire between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday at a home located at 5550 Blazing Star Road. He isn’t sure when the fire started.

According to Downey, one person is dead. The scene remains active as authorities continue to investigate.