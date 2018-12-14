× Holding company to buy Zionsville-based Lids in $100 million deal

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Parent company Genesco will sell Zionsville-based Lids to a holding company in a $100 million deal.

Lids’ parent company announced the agreement Friday, saying Lids would be sold to FanzzLids Holdings, a holding company focused on officially licensed sports apparel controlled by affiliates of Ames Watson Capital LLC.

Fanatics Inc., another sportswear and licensed apparel retailer, will have a minority stake.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Genesco sells shoes, hats and sports apparel at more than 2,650 stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The companies are expected to finalize the deal by the end of Genesco’s fiscal year.