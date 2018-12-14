× Hundreds of online retailers offering free shipping on Friday, December 14

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but if you’re still looking for some online deals, today (Friday, Dec. 14) marks Free Shipping Day.

Hundreds of online retailers will ship your items free today and promise to deliver them by Christmas Eve.

Stores are responsible for making good on that delivery promise. In most cases, Free Shipping Day offers are valid on orders made before 11:59 p.m. EST in the continental U.S.

FreeShippingDay.com has a long list of participating retailers—but it’s not a comprehensive one. If you don’t see a store listed, check the store’s website to see if it’s participating.

Note that some stores require a minimum purchase or ask customers to use a code to get free shipping or additional discounts.

Here are some of the participating retailers:

Amazon (no minimum purchase required for free standard shipping; offer extended through Dec. 18)

Fanatics (20% off plus guaranteed delivery by Christmas)

Walmart (free two-day shipping on orders over $35)

Target (free two-day shipping, no minimum)

Old Navy (use code SHIPDAY at checkout)

Macy’s (20% off hundreds of items and free shipping)

JCPenney (no minimum required, use code FREESHIP)

Kohl’s (discounts and free shipping for orders over $50)

GameStop and ThinkGeek (free shipping on orders $35 and over)

Finish Line (free shipping with code SHIPIT at checkout)

Vera Bradley (free shipping on all orders)

Petco (free shipping on orders over $49)

Build-A-Bear (free FedEx SmartPost shipping with code SHIPNOW at checkout)

Crate & Barrel (free shipping on hundreds of items)

Learn more at FreeShippingDay.com.