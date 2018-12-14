× IU football player arrested on resisting law enforcement charge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A freshman football player at Indiana University was arrested on Thursday.

Court records show 19-year-old Jamar M. Johnson is facing a resisting law enforcement charge, a class A misdemeanor. It’s unclear at this time what led to the arrest.

In a statement released to FOX59, the college’s athletic department said it’s cooperating with authorities and will take further action if necessary:

Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest involving Indiana University freshman Jamar Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.

According to his player page, Johnson played in 10 games at safety and on special teams during the 2018 season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.