× Last day to help FOX59 Pack the Pantries!

INDIANAPOLIS Ind—It’s the last day of our Pack the Pantries Winter campaign.

Every day, one in six Hoosiers goes to bed hungry.

This year, FOX59 is asking you to do something different and help us Pack the Pantries. That’s why we teamed up with Financial Center First Credit Union, Indy Fuel, Midwest Food Bank, and Gleaners to help raise money to feed hungry neighbors.

Money is the best way to donate to local foods banks! Money donations create flexibility since they allow food banks to buy in bulk at wholesale prices.

How you can help:

For Midwest Food Bank:

Step 1: Text @mfbindy to 52014

Step 2: iDonate will ask how much you would like to give, reply with a number value. *

Step 3: iDonate will respond with a link to a web page that will collect contact information and credit card information. Fill out the form.

For Gleaners: Text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Or if you would rather make your donation in-person you can stop by any of these Financial Center Locations:

Castleton: 8245 Allisonville Road

Geist: 11715 Fox Road

Greenwood: 20 N. Emerson Avenue

Lawrence: 7101 E. 56th Street

Lawrence: 8899 E. 56th Street (inside the Major General Emmett J. Bean Building)

Park 100: 5455 W. 86th

Stop 11: 1301 E. Stop 11 Road

We’ll be taking donations until the end of the day.