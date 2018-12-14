× Manhunt underway in Whiteland after shots fired at officers

WHITELAND, Ind. – Two suspects are on the run after firing shots at officers in Johnson County early Friday.

According to the Whiteland Police Department, police have set up a perimeter along Whiteland Road west of U.S. 31.

This started as a pursuit around 1:30 a.m. Dispatchers confirmed police activity in the area.

Police are looking for two people and said shots were fired at officers during the incident. Two shell casings have been recovered in a yard.

Police used drones to aid in the search and requested an Indiana State Police helicopter. K9 units are also being used in the search.