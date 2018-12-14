Multi-agency operation executes over 120 arrest warrants in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Law enforcement officers from across central Indiana executed a massive arrest warrant sweep on Friday.

Together, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshal's Service, Owen County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office executed more than 120 warrants across the area.

The scope of the crimes for each warrant was wide. Some were for serious felonies including drug and gun charges, while others were for misdemeanors such as traffic violations.

“Any active warrant we have out we’re pursuing today,” Mooresville Police Detective Chad Richhart said.

While a number of arrests were made, there were plenty of cases where the officers came up empty handed in their executions. Officers said that’s a common reality when it comes to arrest warrants. Often times, those whose name is on the warrant has moved, given a false address, or otherwise evaded arrest.

“Sometimes they just float around from address to address, whoever will let them stay on their couch or sleep in a room for a few days,” Richhart said.

“If you have 20 warrants, you might get a handful if you’re lucky. But that’s just the nature of the beast unfortunately,” he added.

The total arrest yield for the entire operation was unclear by Friday afternoon. However, officers say any warrant that didn’t end in an arrest would be executed again until the person is caught.