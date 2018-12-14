× Person shot and killed in west side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed in a west side neighborhood on Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene on George Court shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD.

Police say the other person involved is cooperating with investigators and being interviewed, as are witnesses.

This case is being investigated as a homicide, but self-defense hasn’t been ruled out. Anyone with information that may help authorities is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.