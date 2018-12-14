× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: December 14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE NORTH’S TONY PERKINS

Lawrence North's Shamar Avance pushes the tempo in transition, throws up the alley-oop pass, and connects with Tony Perkins who throws down a powerful dunk during the Wildcats' 59-30 win over Tindley.

NOMINEE #2: GUERIN CATHOLIC'S KIAN SILLS

One steal and dunk is impressive enough but Guerin Catholic's Kian Sills had a pair of 'em, one right after the other, during the Golden Eagles' 59-55 loss to Heritage Christian.