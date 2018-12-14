× Sheriff: Teen shot by New Whiteland officers after pointing gun at them

NEW WHITELAND, Ind.– A 17-year-old suspect was injured and an adult is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in New Whiteland.

Officers were called to a home after being informed of a runaway juvenile who had returned home with a handgun.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox says when officers got to the home in the 700 block of Harvest Meadow Way, the teen came outside and pointed the gun at them. That’s when they fired, hitting the teen. It’s unclear at this time if the teen fired any shots.

He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. An adult was taken into custody after reportedly running from officers.

Police believe this incident is connected to a situation on Thursday night involving a chase. Police searched a neighborhood near Whiteland Road and US 31 on foot with K-9s. They also used a drone and helicopter.

The suspects in that case also shot at officers, police said. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but no officers were injured in either situation.

Police believe the same gun may have been used in both instances.

The teen will be questioned once he is out of surgery.

“As a 17-year-old it’s first and foremost important to get him well. We will interview him at some point in time and an adult will have to be with him,” said Cox.

Friday afternoon’s shooting prompted a lockdown at nearby schools. Police said the lockdown was put into place by a school resource officer as a precaution and students were not in immediate danger.