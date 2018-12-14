Showers to end the week; dry stretch on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking a soggy end to the work week! Scattered showers have been traveling over the state this Friday morning and rain chances will stay in the forecast throughout the day. At 9 a.m., Indianapolis received 0.13” of an inch of rainfall. The highest rain totals will mostly likely fall in our southernmost counties late Saturday night.

Lows dropped into the lower to mid-40s across central Indiana this morning. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Indianapolis will rise near 49 degrees, which is 10 degrees above average for mid-December.

A low pressure system is going to travel northeast over the Ohio Valley on Saturday. As a result, rain showers will continue to fall through the first half of the weekend. Skies will be mainly cloudy during the times we do not have showers. The cloud cover will prevent temperatures from rising above 50 degrees on Saturday.

Improvements arrive on Sunday! The rain showers will move out of central Indiana early Sunday morning and the cloud cover will decrease late in the day. Sunday marks the beginning of a dry stretch for Indianapolis. Rain chances will return Thursday and temperatures will remain in the 40s for the next several days.