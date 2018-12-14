× Standoff ends on Indy’s east side after police deploy flash bangs, breach home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An early morning pursuit led to a standoff on the east side of Indianapolis Friday.

The pursuit ended in a neighborhood near Dearborn and Brookside, where the suspects took refuge in a house. For several minutes, police were using a bullhorn to urge the suspects to come out peacefully.

When that didn’t work, police deployed flash bangs and breached the home. Police led several people out, including at least one person in handcuffs.