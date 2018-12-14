Superintendent of Richmond schools praises response of students, staff during shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Ind.-- The superintendent of Richmond Schools said students and staff at Dennis Intermediate School did everything they'd been trained to do during a school shooting.

Police say they confronted a 14-year-old boy, who FOX59 is not identifying, outside of the school, who then ran inside before exchanging shots with the officers. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting out the glass of a locked door, police said. No officers, students or staff were injured.

Police were able to react quickly to the scene because they had received a tip about a possible threat just before the shooting. Richmond schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Terrill said Friday the teachers and students did everything they'd been trained to do in this kind of situation.

“Their response yesterday and the professionalism they showed, was amazing,” Terrill said.

“The necessity for our teachers to feel like they can put a building on lockdown," he said. "That’s what took place in this situation – a teacher made a call and determined that was the best plan of action was and we went forward with that and that saved lives.”

The school remained closed Friday. Police took down the crime scene tape and handed control of the school back over to the district. Their investigation is ongoing.

Dennis Intermediate School will also be closed Monday. Other schools in the district stayed open, but school officials said they understood if parents wanted to keep kids home.

“They felt very prepared. Our kids will tell you they felt very prepared, and because of that – this situation could have been a lot worse and we are very thankful for the way our adults and students responded,” Terrill said.

Terrill said their attendance was lower than normal today, but didn't have any exact numbers.