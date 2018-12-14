× The weekend starts wet but we’re tracking a new dry stretch ahead

A wet end to the weekend as scattered showers have been lingering around central Indiana throughout the day. Most of the rain has been concentrated in our southwestern counties, where parts of Monroe county picked up nearly a half an inch of rain, so far. Widely scattered rain will stick with us throughout the evening before more steady rain arrives overnight.

Don’t let the rain scare you away from your outdoor Friday night plans. These showers will be hit and miss and just be in the form of light rain. Take the umbrella or rain jacket, and you can still have a good time. In fact, we’re seeing plenty of folks enjoying the ice rinks this evening.

The rain may not be welcome for some but the warmer temperatures still stuck around for the day. This is the 4th day in a row that Indianapolis has made it into the 40’s and many of us saw 50° warmth this afternoon.

This evening may be damp but the temperatures will stay comfortable. However, winds pick up overnight, creating breezy conditions by early Saturday morning.

The weekend starts rainy but it won’t be a washout. The heavier showers will come in the morning and then start to ease and become more widely scattered as we head into the afternoon/evening.

The weekend finishes off dry and mild! A great day to enjoy some tailgating downtown as the Colts host the Cowboys on Sunday.

A new dry stretch sets up on Sunday and sticks with us through mid-week. Rain returns on Thursday and a drop in temperatures with rain possibly mixing with snow arrives on Friday. We will continue to monitor that system as we get closer.