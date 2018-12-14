× Trash truck driver surprises little boy with gifts in sweet video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – When the trash truck comes, 2-year-old Evan Brenneman can barely contain his excitement.

It’s his favorite day of the week—he loves the big orange Ray’s Trash Service truck that pulls into his Plainfield neighborhood each Thursday. He waits on the porch to greet the truck every week.

But this week the truck had something very special for the young boy: a backpack filled with Ray’s Trash Service swag like a t-shirt, hat, beanie and his very own (miniature) orange trash truck.

James Bullock, Evan’s favorite trash man, delivered it. Evan’s mother posted video and photos of the sweet moment this week on Facebook.

He and Bullock have become fast friends—Bullock even came to his birthday party (although, as our media partners at the IndyStar reported, Evan was slightly disappointed he didn’t bring the trash truck). It all started when Bullock noticed Evan and asked him if he wanted to see the truck.

Evan has Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that tricks the body into believing it’s always hungry. Ray’s Trash Service has sponsored the family’s annual walk to raise awareness about the condition twice.