Businesses and nonprofits compete in tree decorating contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 7th annual Georgia Street Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is underway downtown. Local businesses and nonprofits are decorating trees as part of St. John's Christkindl Village. The village also features a live nativity scene, live music and crafts. You can vote on which tree is your favorite until 3 p.m. Sunday. The winner gets free rent on Georgia Street.