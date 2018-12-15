Colts Cheerleaders launch Community Impact Challenge program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders have launched a new Community Impact Challenge Program.

Members of the squad have teamed up with a local charity to create an idea for a community service project.

After fans vote for their favorite project, the winning project will receive a $10,000 grant to help bring the Cheerleader's idea to life.

Cast your vote here for your favorite project. Voting ends on Dec. 16.

The winning project will be announced at the Colts vs Giants game on Dec. 23.