Family donates toys to Riley

December 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jordan and Katy Key donated 500 toys and goodies to Riley Children's Hospital on Friday. The donations were part of Jordan and Katy's program, "Colton's Kindness," which is named in honor of their baby boy who was treated at Riley. The donations will go to families on the cardiac floor at Riley.