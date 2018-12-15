Family donates toys to Riley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jordan and Katy Key donated 500 toys and goodies to Riley Children's Hospital on Friday. The donations were part of Jordan and Katy's program, "Colton's Kindness," which is named in honor of their baby boy who was treated at Riley. The donations will go to families on the cardiac floor at Riley.
